29,617 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,801,000,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

UOCT stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

