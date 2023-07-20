3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $318.87

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.87 ($4.17) and traded as low as GBX 305 ($3.99). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 305 ($3.99), with a volume of 1,597,552 shares changing hands.

3i Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 312.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 318.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.32 and a beta of 0.46.

3i Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a GBX 5.58 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3i Infrastructure

About 3i Infrastructure

In related news, insider Richard Laing acquired 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,988.85 ($32,673.71). 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

