48,000 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Acquired by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Sibanye Stillwater makes up 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

About Sibanye Stillwater

Shares of NYSE:SBSW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 258,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.44.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

