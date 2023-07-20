5,287 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

CALF traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,178 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.