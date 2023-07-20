9,981 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,276,000,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.97 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day moving average is $117.17.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2221 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.