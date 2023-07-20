ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.01

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.01 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 13899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ABB by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

