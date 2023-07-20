Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30 to $4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.40. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.24.

ABT opened at $107.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 256,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

