Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30 to $4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.24. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,043,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 256,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,943,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.