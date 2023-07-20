Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,697 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.8% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 462,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,847,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 164.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.41 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.24.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

