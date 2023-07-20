Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AOD opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOD. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 170,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 65,477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 54,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 239,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.