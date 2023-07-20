ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ABM Industries comprises about 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 161.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ABM Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

