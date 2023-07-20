abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.73

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.
abrdn Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
