abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.57.

SLFPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on abrdn from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on abrdn from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 213 ($2.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

abrdn Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. abrdn has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

