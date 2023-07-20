Acme United (ACU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results on Friday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Acme United’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $26,996.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,410.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $26,996.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,319 shares of company stock valued at $165,478. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acme United by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

