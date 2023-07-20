Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 321,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers comprises approximately 4.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 2.01% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RRGB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,155,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,956,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 110,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 426,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 280,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 35,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,254. The firm has a market cap of $249.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $417.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.24 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 148.20% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Allison A. Page acquired 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,291.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Allison A. Page acquired 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,291.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $193,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 384,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,594.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

