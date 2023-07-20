Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,157 shares during the quarter. Iteris comprises about 2.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Iteris worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 32.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iteris stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.96. 20,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,015. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.83. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITI. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

