Acuitas Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 468,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Eton Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.84% of Eton Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ETON traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,529. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

