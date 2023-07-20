Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 135,767 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. SkyWest comprises 3.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,050,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,267,000 after acquiring an additional 63,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,413,000 after purchasing an additional 251,492 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,513,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,010,000 after purchasing an additional 395,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,386,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,792,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $41.99. 69,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

