Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 11,300 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Acuitas Investments LLC cut its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after buying an additional 667,631 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ooma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 156,443 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.48. 4,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,635. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $366.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. Equities analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ooma news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OOMA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

