Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 86,223 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,223 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRQ. StockNews.com upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of DRQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.58. 24,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,289. The stock has a market cap of $874.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

