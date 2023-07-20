Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $21,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.