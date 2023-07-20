Advisory Alpha LLC Has $77.79 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,421,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,548 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 4.9% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $77,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
