Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

