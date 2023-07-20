Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Aecon Group Stock Up 3.0 %

TSE:ARE opened at C$12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.22. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.29 and a 52-week high of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$776.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.09. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.854314 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.31%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

