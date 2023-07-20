Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Akastor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Akastor ASA Stock Performance
AKRYY opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.06. Akastor ASA has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.00.
Akastor ASA Company Profile
Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; and rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services.
