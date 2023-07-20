Aleafia Health (TSE:AH) Trading Down 25%

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSE:AH – Get Free Report) fell 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 517,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 170,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Aleafia Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Aleafia Health (TSE:AH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.39 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aleafia Health Inc. will post -0.028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as cannabis health and wellness company in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed through physicians and nurse practitioners. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, pre-roll, milled, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

