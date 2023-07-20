Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

