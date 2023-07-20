Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 380 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,913,000 after buying an additional 1,350,255 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,323,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,645,000 after purchasing an additional 257,875 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,116,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,950,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,935,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.45 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

