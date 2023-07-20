Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Up 8.8% in June

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $265,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN stock opened at $342.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.70. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $371.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

