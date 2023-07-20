Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 374,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Allego

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allego by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allego from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Allego Price Performance

Allego Company Profile

NYSE ALLG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,965. Allego has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

