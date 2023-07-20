Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 17.4% in June

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

ERC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,420. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERC. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,668,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

