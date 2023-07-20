Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 17.4% in June

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
ERC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,420. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $10.60.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%.
Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
