Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

