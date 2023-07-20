Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Trading Down 8.0 %

Alpine Summit Energy Partners stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Alpine Summit Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $6.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Summit Energy Partners

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field and the Hawkville Field, Austin. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

