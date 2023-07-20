Altus Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 42,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $503.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $468.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.67.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.