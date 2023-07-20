Amalgamated Bank Buys 29,205 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,484,250,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

