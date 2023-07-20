Amalgamated Bank Buys 33,357 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $57,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 538,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,496 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 87,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 286,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

CSCO stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

