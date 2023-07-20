Amalgamated Bank Buys 34,473 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,473 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,368,000 after buying an additional 1,872,515 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,258,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,830,000 after buying an additional 1,635,988 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

