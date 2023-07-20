Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $230.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

