Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT Lowered to $1.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Amarin Price Performance

Amarin stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $436.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $85.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 30.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Amarin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amarin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amarin by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 349,764 shares during the period. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

