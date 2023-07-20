América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) PT Raised to $25.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

AMX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NYSE:AMX opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

