American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. American Airlines Group updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85 to $0.95 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.
American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.4 %
AAL opened at $18.60 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
- Is Cohu Inc. One of the Cheapest Chip Stocks Around?
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.