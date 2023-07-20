American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. American Airlines Group updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85 to $0.95 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.4 %

AAL opened at $18.60 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,039,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.