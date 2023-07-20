AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 1-Year High at $193.83

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $193.83 and last traded at $193.79, with a volume of 410119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

