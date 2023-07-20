Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,155,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $279,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.09. 1,023,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,001. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.90. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

