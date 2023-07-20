Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $232.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

