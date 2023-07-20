Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) PT Raised to $66.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $63.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 7,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,394.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 7,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,394.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,601. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,854,000 after acquiring an additional 75,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Stories

