AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of AXR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.44. 5,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $102.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01. AMREP has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMREP by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMREP during the first quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

