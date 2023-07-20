Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,924,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.13. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.0% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 43,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $853,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.