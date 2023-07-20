Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.03. 352,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 390.48, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.91.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

