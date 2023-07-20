Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $252.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 19.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Invesco QQQ worth $252,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $383.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,979,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,303,137. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.27.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.