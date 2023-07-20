Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 150 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,115. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.